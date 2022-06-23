From The Ground Up: Dealing with food insecurity during the summer

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Getting food to those who need it during the summer months has been difficult for the Brazos Valley Food Bank. Low donation numbers make it hard for them to get supplies to food pantries that serve the community.

Brazos Valley Food Bank Executive Director Theresa Mangapora said those low donation numbers caused them to take unusual steps in order to get their hands o food to provide to families.

“During the pandemic, we just had to buy a lot of food and that’s just our set point. That’s not what food banks are really good at. We can do it, but we’re really good at taking your donations and organizing it and getting it out and having a lot less expense involved with it,” said Mangapora.

Here in the Brazos Valley, one out of seven households is at risk of hunger. If a household includes children that number goes to one out of five households. A combination of inflation and an unusually hot month of May could have led to such low donations.

“Think about the month of May that we just had, how much higher the heat was so the utility cost for May for most people were higher than normal. So put all of those things together at the end of the month can be pretty difficult,” said Mangapora

The Brazos Valley Food Bank urges anyone to make a donation if they can, whether it’s a can of corn or a box of cereal, any donation will help.

“Right now the food bank is not getting food donated from the public anywhere near what we were pre-pandemic. We’re still much lower than that so the idea that I don’t know what to do about hunger, no,” said Mangapora. “Either buy two cans of something or get one out of your pantry and bring it to us while you’re coming to get your other things from us, and you’re going to make a big difference in the life of a child.”

KBTX is partnering up with the Brazos Valley Food Bank to help eliminate summer hunger. Our Summer Hunger Food Drive sponsors are taking food donations throughout the month of June. To learn more, click here.

