Hearne goes 1-2 on first day of State 7-on-7 Tournament
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Hearne Eagles finished pool play of the Division III State 7-on-7 Tournament with a 1-2 record Thursday afternoon at Veterans Park.
The Eagles opened up pool play with a 21-0 loss to Hawley. Hearne then fell to Three Rivers 20-19. The Eagles led the majority of that game before Three Rivers scored a late touchdown to secure the one-point victory. Kemon Langham found Jeremiah Gurode and Dereion Mitchell for the Eagles’ first two scores.
Hearne won their final game of pool play 20-14 against Stamford.
The Eagles will play Tidehaven Friday morning at 8:00 a.m. in a single-elimination championship bracket for Division III.
