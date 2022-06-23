Hearne goes 1-2 on first day of State 7-on-7 Tournament

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Hearne Eagles finished pool play of the Division III State 7-on-7 Tournament with a 1-2 record Thursday afternoon at Veterans Park.

The Eagles opened up pool play with a 21-0 loss to Hawley. Hearne then fell to Three Rivers 20-19. The Eagles led the majority of that game before Three Rivers scored a late touchdown to secure the one-point victory. Kemon Langham found Jeremiah Gurode and Dereion Mitchell for the Eagles’ first two scores.

Hearne won their final game of pool play 20-14 against Stamford.

The Eagles will play Tidehaven Friday morning at 8:00 a.m. in a single-elimination championship bracket for Division III.

