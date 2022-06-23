Lexington finishes day one of State 7-on-7 Tournament with 2-1 record

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Lexington Eagles went 2-1 during pool play of the Division III State 7-on-7 Tournament Thursday afternoon at Veterans Park.

The Eagles opened up the day with a 20-14 loss to Garrison. Kase Evans and Daylon Washington connected for a touchdown at the end of the first half to make it a one-score game, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the Bulldogs.

Lexington then beat Stratford 18-6 and picked up a win over Miles 20-18 to finish up pool play.

The Eagles will face Dawson Friday morning at 8:00 a.m. to begin a single-elimination championship bracket for Division III.

