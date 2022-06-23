New area to watch in far eastern Atlantic

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With most of June being quiet in the tropics, a new wave moving off the coast of Africa has the attention of the National Hurricane Center.

The NHC says a tropical wave moving very slowly west in the far eastern Atlantic has a low-end chance of development over the next 5 days. The wave will move into a more favorable environment for organization in the coming days, and may continue to develop over the next week or two, but there is still a large degree of uncertainty regarding track and overall strength.

File this one under “something to watch” and no concern for now. As we move farther into the summer, more waves and “areas to watch” will pop up. We will keep you updated as we near the end of the month and move into July.

A long play, but something to keep an eye on into the beginning of July.@NHC_Atlantic has eyes on a tropical wave moving away from the African Coast, pointed in the direction of the Eastern Caribbean.

Conditions could be favorable for development early/mid next week pic.twitter.com/0r1SDweLcK — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) June 23, 2022

