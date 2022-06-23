Advertisement

New area to watch in far eastern Atlantic

No immediate concerns for US mainland
By Max Crawford
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With most of June being quiet in the tropics, a new wave moving off the coast of Africa has the attention of the National Hurricane Center.

The NHC says a tropical wave moving very slowly west in the far eastern Atlantic has a low-end chance of development over the next 5 days. The wave will move into a more favorable environment for organization in the coming days, and may continue to develop over the next week or two, but there is still a large degree of uncertainty regarding track and overall strength.

File this one under “something to watch” and no concern for now. As we move farther into the summer, more waves and “areas to watch” will pop up. We will keep you updated as we near the end of the month and move into July.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Demarcus King of Arkansas shot himself after Franklin Police say he led them on a chase.
Arkansas capital murder suspect in critical condition after high speed chase in Robertson County
Fourth-grade teacher Eva Mireles, 44, was remembered as a loving mother and wife. She was among...
Police officer husband of slain Uvalde teacher detained, disarmed after he tried to save his wife
Brazos County Sheriff’s Office warns of phone scam
Highway 6 was closed near Campbell's Creek in Robertson County Wednesday morning.
Highway 6 lanes reopen near Campbell’s Creek in Robertson County
Three-vehicle crash on Highway 6
DPS investigating three-vehicle crash on Highway 6

Latest News

6/23/22
PinPoint Drought Monitor Update - 6/23/22
6/23
Thursday PinPoint Forecast 6/23
KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning EXTENDED(Recurring)
While it seems like 2022 has collected a fair share of rain, sporadic events and exceptional...
Brazos Valley needs rain: Here’s the staggering reason why