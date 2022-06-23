Advertisement

Ohio State gets approval to trademark ‘The’ for merchandise

Ohio State University got approval from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to trademark 'The'...
Ohio State University got approval from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to trademark 'The' for merchandise sales.(Angie Wang/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio State University has won its fight to trademark the word “The.”

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office approved the university’s request Tuesday. The school says it allows Ohio State to control the use of “The” on branded products associated with and sold through athletics and collegiate channels, such as T-shirts, baseball caps and hats.

“THE has been a rallying cry in the Ohio State community for many years, and Buckeye fans who purchase official Ohio State gear support student scholarships, libraries and other university initiatives,” said Ben Johnson, the university’s senior director of media and public relations.

Johnson noted the university’s licensing and trademark program generates over $12.5 million a year in revenue, which helps fund student scholarships and university programs.

Ohio State started pursuing a trademark in August 2019 after fashion retailer Marc Jacobs had filed an application for the word a few months earlier. The company and the university reached a deal in August 2021 that allows both parties to use the branding.

The patent office rejected Ohio State’s initial application, finding the trademark appeared to be used for “merely decorative manner” and as an “ornamental feature” that didn’t appear to function as a trademark that would differentiate the items from others.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 5-year-old boy is dead after being left in a car for hours.
5-year-old boy dies after being left in hot car in Texas
Demarcus King of Arkansas shot himself after Franklin Police say he led them on a chase.
Arkansas capital murder suspect in critical condition after high speed chase in Robertson County
Fourth-grade teacher Eva Mireles, 44, was remembered as a loving mother and wife. She was among...
Police officer husband of slain Uvalde teacher detained, disarmed after he tried to save his wife
People from all around Texas come to Gholson to get their watermelons from Holder’s Produce...
Famous Central Texas watermelon stand ‘fruitless’ for first summer ever
Highway 6 was closed near Campbell's Creek in Robertson County Wednesday morning.
Highway 6 lanes reopen near Campbell’s Creek in Robertson County

Latest News

Texas A&M Head Baseball Coach Jim Schlossnagle before his debut with the Aggies against Fordham.
Aggie baseball fans look forward to next season after College World Series semifinals loss
Police Chief Charles Barnes says the incident involved a commercial vehicle and a pickup truck...
Police in Caldwell investigating deadly crash
A capital murder suspect shot himself after crashing, according to police.
5 p.m. Arkansas capital murder suspect in critical condition after high speed chase in Robertson County
Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., arrives as the House select committee investigating the...
Ginni Thomas responds to 1/6 panel, hearings stretch to July