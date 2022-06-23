Podium X and Texas A&M University Announce Partnership Benefiting Aggie Student-Athletes

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M Athletics is enhancing its commitment to its student-athletes with the addition of Podium X to its professional development programming. Podium X is a new digital solution, the result of two years of research and development by experts in career services with extensive experience in staffing and recruiting, training/development, talent management, and human resources.

The application changes the way athletes prepare and apply for jobs and launch meaningful careers by focusing on the transferrable work skills that are often developed through athletics. Each student-athlete creates an online profile that can be customized specifically for athletes to create a personal brand, tell their story, highlight their sports experience and skills while helping them stand out from the crowd. It also reduces the often-cumbersome challenge of creating a resume through a solution offering an online process, a market-based skills assessment, and a one button PDF resume creator.

“We’re excited to offer this product to our student-athletes,” said Joe Fields, Texas A&M’s Senior Associate Athletics Director for Student-Athlete Services. “We like the fact that it’s simple to use, athlete-focused, and designed to highlight their experience on and off the field. We’re proud to be the first SEC school to sign with Podium X. It’s part of our commitment to helping our student-athletes succeed even after their athletic careers come to an end.”

The Podium X platform (www.podiumx.com) is specially designed for athletes to highlight their unique journey and valuable soft skills. The individual’s Podium profile serves as an enhanced resume listing business and athletic experience, leadership and educational experience, even media clips about their sports careers. Student-athletes can create traditional resume PDFs with a touch of a button and be matched to hundreds of national job openings. Employers post job openings and can view profiles that match the skills they need.

Texas A&M’s career development Student-Athlete Engagement staff will benefit from Podium X as well. The Podium profiles will help them understand the backgrounds, skills, and goals of the student-athletes they work with. The student-athletes will have more confidence in their transferable skills and experiences, and career staff will better be able to personalize their programming and preparation to launch the student-athletes into the right opportunity for them.

Podium X is backed by the power of XPG Recruit Athlete, a division of Jacksonville, Fla – based XPG Recruit, that has staff who specialize in placing student-athletes. Founder Rich Thompson said, “We know that student-athletes have many of the qualities employers are looking for in today’s tight labor market. Grit, resilience, teamwork, focus… they’re ideal entry level employees, and we want to connect them with companies eager to hire fresh, dedicated talent.”

