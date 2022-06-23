Advertisement

Police in Caldwell investigating deadly crash

By Rusty Surette
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - One person died Wednesday evening in a motor vehicle crash in Caldwell.

Police Chief Charles Barnes says the incident involved a commercial vehicle and a pickup truck on Highway 36 near County Road 107.

The name of the person deceased isn’t being released at this time pending notification of family.

The cause of the wreck remains under investigation.

