Rockdale goes 1-2 in pool play of State 7-on-7 Tournament

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Rockdale Tigers finished pool play of the Division II State 7-on-7 Tournament with a 1-2 record Thursday afternoon at Veterans Park.

The Tigers began the day with a 28-6 loss to Dumas. Rockdale also dropped their second game to Celina 27-12. Bladyn Barcak threw touchdowns to Wyatt Windam and Robert Owens against the Bobcats.

Rockdale was able to win their final game of pool play against Bay City 41-39.

The Tigers will play Pleasant Grove Friday morning at 8:45 a.m. in a single-elimination championship bracket for Division II.

