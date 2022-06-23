Advertisement

Small businesses honored for being the fastest growing in the Brazos Valley

The top ten were chosen based on the percentage increase of gross sales from 2019-2021.
By Caleb Britt
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Rotary Club held its 29th annual Bryan Rotary 10 Awards Wednesday. The ceremony, which was held at College Station’s Hilton, recognized the ten fastest-growing small businesses in the Brazos Valley. This was based on the percentage increase of gross sales from 2019-2021.

Arrow S Pest Control was one of the businesses honored. The owners Trevor and Jenna Santana saw a 105.12% sales growth from 2019-2021. The two were honored to be awarded especially after reflecting on their start in 2016.

“You kind of second guess yourself, did we make the right decision, the money’s not there, all those difficult things that happen at the beginning,” Trevor Santana said.

A few years later came the challenges of the pandemic. Santana said the business saw a slight decline in sales but pulled through overall.

“The challenges with COVID are mainly getting what supplies we need, PPE, chemicals, anything we need like that,” Santana said.

Like the other businesses honored, the event’s chair, Austin Bryan, said challenges from the start of the pandemic to now didn’t stop the honorees. It motivated them to move forward.

“These companies have found ways, they’ve improvised, they’ve implemented different strategies in order to combat some of the challenges associated with the pandemic,” Bryan said.

Family has also been a motivating factor for the Santanas, who are expecting their third son.

“Motivation is there really isn’t another option,” Santana said. “Being a husband and wife team, we have all the eggs in one basket and failure is not an option.”

Along with Arrow S Pest Control, the other businesses honored included Dudley, Stafford Barrett Commercial Brokerage, Blackrock Builders, Deitz Consulting LLC, Frogslayer, LLC, SmartCompliance, Inc., Swan Stonarts, LTD, Aggieland Roofing / CR Systems, Inc and Ridgewood Custom Homes.

The Bryan Rotary also awarded a launch award to an up-and-coming business along with a lifetime achievement award. The launch award went to Alula Learning and the lifetime achievement award went to West, Webb, Allbritton & Gentry.

To learn more about the businesses honored, click here.

