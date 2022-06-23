Advertisement

Sunflower season is in full bloom in Burleson County

By Fallon Appleton
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The sunflowers are in full bloom at the Wilder Family Farm in Burleson County.

Jay Wilder and his sons are growing hundreds of acres full of the big yellow flowers, which will eventually be sold to H-E-B.

“We are growing them for bird seed,” said Jay Wilder. “They will be sold through the H-E-B brand, their house brand, [and distributed] at local H-E-Bs and around the state.”

Once the flowers complete their blooming, which should take four to six weeks, they’ll be harvested. In the meantime, Wilder says people are welcome to come and see the flowers.

“We still have had a lot of folks come out and take pictures and ask questions and hopefully learn a little bit about agriculture and sunflowers themselves,” said Wilder.

While guests are welcome to stop and see the flowers, the Wilders ask people to not cut any flowers.

Wilder Family Sunflowers is located near the intersection of FM 50 and FM 60 on the way to Snook.

To learn more about Wilder Family Sunflowers, click here.

