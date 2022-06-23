Texas A&M Celebrates 50th Anniversary of Title IX Passage

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M Athletics will honor and celebrate the 50th anniversary of Title IX throughout the 2022-23 school year, highlighting the success and impact the landmark legislation had on women’s athletics at Texas A&M University.

The legislation, signed into law by President Richard Nixon on June 23, 1972, increased funding and access to women’s athletics on a national and collegiate level. Texas A&M will be embarking on several initiatives to celebrate the profound impact that Title IX has had on women’s athletics in Aggieland, beginning with a “watch party” of ESPN’s 37 Words documentary for all Texas A&M student-athletes and staff members.

“Generations of women have redefined athletics excellence at Texas A&M in the 50 years since the passage of Title IX,” Director of Athletics Ross Bjork said. “The ground-breaking legislation played a vital role in the growth of women’s athletics here at Texas A&M, as well as across the nation. It’s an honor to be able to celebrate this anniversary knowing all the struggles and hard work of the pioneering female student-athletes. Our mission of creating opportunities through championship athletics will continue to be inspired by those who have led the way.”

Texas A&M women’s athletics teams have lifted 20 national championship trophies, won 60 conference team championships, earned hundreds of All-America honors and produced over 50 Olympians.

Since the late Linda Waltman Cornelius (track & field) became the first female inducted into the Texas A&M Athletics Hall of Fame in 1985, nearly 50 more legends from women’s sports have joined her in the hall of Aggie greats. Today, there are more than 250 female student-athletes across 11 teams at Texas A&M.

“Title IX has given so many girls and women the opportunity to pursue their educational and athletic dreams, including me,” said Texas A&M Deputy Athletics Director Kristen Brown, who was a two-year letterwinner in women’s basketball at Northern Illinois. “I am so grateful to the trailblazers who relentlessly pushed, so that young girls and women could have the opportunity to earn a college scholarship, which is ultimately what opened doors for me and continues to inspire me as a person to this day. The impact of the passage of Title IX cannot be understated and it continues to shape the rich and storied tradition of success in women’s athletics at Texas A&M.”

Highlighting Texas A&M’s year-long celebration will be the designation of a “Title IX game” for each program, a social media campaign telling the stories of the pioneers and legends of women’s athletics at Texas A&M, and a multitude of collectibles and activities that honor the legacy of Title IX. More information on Texas A&M’s Title IX celebration can be found at 12thMan.com/titleix.