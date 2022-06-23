Texas A&M, Weaver Agree to Five-Year Contract Extension

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M University and head women’s tennis coach Mark Weaver agreed to terms that extended Weaver’s contract through the 2027 season, Texas A&M Director of Athletics Ross Bjork announced Thursday.

“We are very pleased to announce a new contract for Coach Weaver,” Bjork said. “Mark is an Aggie and former student-athlete that has risen through the ranks in Aggieland to become an incredible head coach. He is a true representative of our university’s core values and our department’s commitment to creating opportunities through championship athletics. We are coming off the winningest season in program history, and we can’t wait to see what is in store for Aggie women’s tennis with Coach Weaver at the helm for a long time.”

Weaver has directed the Texas A&M program as its head coach for the past seven years, amassing a 143-57 record that trails only legendary skipper Bobby Kleinecke (417-272). Under Weaver’s direction, the Aggies have claimed two SEC Championships, six NCAA Tournament bids, four trips to the NCAA Round of 16 and one appearance in the National Quarterfinals. The Aggies’ 2022 campaign was the winningest in school history at 33-2, in which the Maroon & White secured the SEC Regular Season and Tournament Championships in addition to a spot in the NCAA Elite Eight.

“I want to first of all thank Ross Bjork and Kristen Brown for entrusting me with the honor of continuing to lead the Texas A&M women’s tennis program,” Weaver stated. “What an amazing group of leaders we have in our athletic department. I know that we are primed in all of our sports to do great things in the coming years.

Over the course of the past decade, we have steadily built our women’s tennis program into one of the elite powers in the country. It has now been 23 years since I first began my coaching career as a volunteer assistant with the women’s tennis team, and I can honestly say that I have never been more motivated to continue putting our team in a position every season to compete for SEC and NCAA Championships.”

Weaver is a 23-year veteran of collegiate coaching, beginning his career as a volunteer assistant under the direction of Kleinecke in 1999. Weaver is a former ITA Texas Region Assistant Coach of the Year, two-time Wilson ITA Texas Region Coach of the Year and the reigning SEC Coach of the Year. The Shreveport, Louisiana, native has been a part of 22 consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances, eight Round of 16 berths, five conference championships, two NCAA Quarterfinal appearances and Texas A&M’s first trip to the NCAA Championship Final match in 2013. He has played a major role in coaching ten Aggies to All-America designations, including both of A&M’s doubles All-America tandems during his time as head coach.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.