Treat of the Day: Bryan Noon Lions Club’s CTE student of the year
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Congratulation to 2022 Rudder High School graduate Dezarae Saenz for winning the Bryan Noon Lions Club’s CTE student of the year!
The former CTE student is currently working at Gooseneck Trailers this summer and will attend Texas A&M University in the fall to study medical engineering.
Congrats and good luck Dezarae!
