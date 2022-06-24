Advertisement

18-wheeler rollover shuts down Highway 6 near FM 2

18-wheeler rollover on Hwy 6 near FM 2
18-wheeler rollover on Hwy 6 near FM 2(Texas Department of Public Safety)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - An 18-wheeler traveling on Highway 6 is blocking all southbound lanes after rolling over, Sgt. Justin Ruiz with the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

The 18-wheeler was traveling southbound when it went off the roadway, overcorrected and then rolled onto its right side, Ruiz said. The blocked lanes are just south of FM 2.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Chief Charles Barnes says the incident involved a commercial vehicle and a pickup truck...
Police in Caldwell investigating deadly crash
Demarcus King of Arkansas shot himself after Franklin Police say he led them on a chase.
Arkansas capital murder suspect dead following Robertson County chase, self-inflicted gunshot
A new dress code severely limits what girls can wear to school.
New dress code outlaws dresses and skirts in Texas school district
Carter Wood, 13, went from cheering for another team to being the Aggies' biggest fan.
Alabama teen finds special bond with Texas A&M Baseball Team
Capital murder suspect released from jail, on the run after cutting off electronic leg monitor
Capital murder suspect released from jail, on the run after cutting off electronic leg monitor

Latest News

ags
Four Aggies named to Athlon Preseason All-America Teams
KBTX News 3 at Six Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Six(Recurring)
Reverberations of of Roe vs. Wade being overturned in the Brazos Valley
Reverberations of of Roe vs. Wade being overturned in the Brazos Valley