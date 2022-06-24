18-wheeler rollover shuts down Highway 6 near FM 2

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - An 18-wheeler traveling on Highway 6 is blocking all southbound lanes after rolling over, Sgt. Justin Ruiz with the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

The 18-wheeler was traveling southbound when it went off the roadway, overcorrected and then rolled onto its right side, Ruiz said. The blocked lanes are just south of FM 2.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.