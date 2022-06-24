A&M Consolidated goes unbeaten in pool play at 7-on-7 State Tournament

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A&M Consolidated finished pool play 3-0 on the opening day of action for Division I teams at the 7-on-7 State Tournament at Veterans Park & Athletic Complex.

The Tigers opened the day with a 31-14 win over Corpus Christi Miller. Consol beat Flower Mound Marcus 13-12 in game 2. The Tigers closed out pool play with a 26-19 victory over Houston Heights.

A&M Consolidated advanced to championship bracket play. The Tigers will face PSJA North Saturday morning at 8:45 on Field 13B.

