Advertisement

A&M Consolidated goes unbeaten in pool play at 7-on-7 State Tournament

A&M Consolidated faces Corpus Christi Miller in the Tigers first game at the 2022 7 on 7 State...
A&M Consolidated faces Corpus Christi Miller in the Tigers first game at the 2022 7 on 7 State Tournament(KBTX)
By John Wilson
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A&M Consolidated finished pool play 3-0 on the opening day of action for Division I teams at the 7-on-7 State Tournament at Veterans Park & Athletic Complex.

The Tigers opened the day with a 31-14 win over Corpus Christi Miller. Consol beat Flower Mound Marcus 13-12 in game 2. The Tigers closed out pool play with a 26-19 victory over Houston Heights.

A&M Consolidated advanced to championship bracket play. The Tigers will face PSJA North Saturday morning at 8:45 on Field 13B.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Chief Charles Barnes says the incident involved a commercial vehicle and a pickup truck...
Police in Caldwell investigating deadly crash
Demarcus King of Arkansas shot himself after Franklin Police say he led them on a chase.
Arkansas capital murder suspect dead following Robertson County chase, self-inflicted gunshot
A new dress code severely limits what girls can wear to school.
New dress code outlaws dresses and skirts in Texas school district
Carter Wood, 13, went from cheering for another team to being the Aggies' biggest fan.
Alabama teen finds special bond with Texas A&M Baseball Team
Capital murder suspect released from jail, on the run after cutting off electronic leg monitor
Capital murder suspect released from jail, on the run after cutting off electronic leg monitor

Latest News

ags
Four Aggies named to Athlon Preseason All-America Teams
KBTX News 3 at Six Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Six(Recurring)
Reverberations of of Roe vs. Wade being overturned in the Brazos Valley
Reverberations of of Roe vs. Wade being overturned in the Brazos Valley
5 p.m. Reverberations of of Roe vs. Wade being overturned in the Brazos Valley
5 p.m. Reverberations of of Roe vs. Wade being overturned in the Brazos Valley