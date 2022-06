BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan ISD honored longtime educators at the 2022 Bryan ISD Retirement Dinner.

The event brought an “abundance of laughter, fond memories and tears of joy,” according to the school district’s Facebook post.

Many retirees, according to BISD, return to the district to educate in different capacities.

