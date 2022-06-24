College Station advances to championship bracket at 7-on-7 State Tournament

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station won two of three games on the opening day of Division I play at the 7-on-7 State Tournament at Veterans Park & Athletic Complex.

The Cougars started pool play with a 27-20 win over Amarillo. College Station’s lone loss of the day came to Houston Lamar 14-12. The Cougars close out pool play with a 33-26 win over Coppell.

Next up for College Station is championship bracket play Saturday morning. The Cougars will face McKinney at 8:45 on Field 8A.

