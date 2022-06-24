Four Aggies named to Athlon Preseason All-America Teams

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Athlon Sports revealed their preseason All-America teams, and Aggies Antonio Johnson, Ainias Smith, Layden Robinson, and Nik Constantinou all received recognition.

Antonio Johnson was a first-team defensive selection. As a sophomore, he was second on the team with 79 tackles and third with five pass breakups One of Johnson’s highlights of the year was a big hit against Prairie View A&M that forced a fumble for a touchdown.

Ainias Smith garnered first-team honors as a punt return specialist. Last season he averaged 11.3 yards per punt return and scored on a return against South Carolina.

Offensive LIneman Layden Robinson was named a third-team All-American. He started all 10 games that he appeared in last year as a sophomore and was an All-SEC second-team selection.

Punter Nik Constantinou also made the third team. He led the SEC and was top ten nationally averaging 46.61 yards per punt last season as a sophomore.

