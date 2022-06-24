Advertisement

Four Aggies named to Athlon Preseason All-America Teams

By Tyler Shaw
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Athlon Sports revealed their preseason All-America teams, and Aggies Antonio Johnson, Ainias Smith, Layden Robinson, and Nik Constantinou all received recognition.

Antonio Johnson was a first-team defensive selection. As a sophomore, he was second on the team with 79 tackles and third with five pass breakups One of Johnson’s highlights of the year was a big hit against Prairie View A&M that forced a fumble for a touchdown.

Ainias Smith garnered first-team honors as a punt return specialist. Last season he averaged 11.3 yards per punt return and scored on a return against South Carolina.

Offensive LIneman Layden Robinson was named a third-team All-American. He started all 10 games that he appeared in last year as a sophomore and was an All-SEC second-team selection.

Punter Nik Constantinou also made the third team. He led the SEC and was top ten nationally averaging 46.61 yards per punt last season as a sophomore.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Chief Charles Barnes says the incident involved a commercial vehicle and a pickup truck...
Police in Caldwell investigating deadly crash
Demarcus King of Arkansas shot himself after Franklin Police say he led them on a chase.
Arkansas capital murder suspect dead following Robertson County chase, self-inflicted gunshot
A new dress code severely limits what girls can wear to school.
New dress code outlaws dresses and skirts in Texas school district
Carter Wood, 13, went from cheering for another team to being the Aggies' biggest fan.
Alabama teen finds special bond with Texas A&M Baseball Team
Capital murder suspect released from jail, on the run after cutting off electronic leg monitor
Capital murder suspect released from jail, on the run after cutting off electronic leg monitor

Latest News

ags
Four Aggies named to Athlon Preseason All-America Teams
KBTX News 3 at Six Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Six(Recurring)
Reverberations of of Roe vs. Wade being overturned in the Brazos Valley
Reverberations of of Roe vs. Wade being overturned in the Brazos Valley
5 p.m. Reverberations of of Roe vs. Wade being overturned in the Brazos Valley
5 p.m. Reverberations of of Roe vs. Wade being overturned in the Brazos Valley