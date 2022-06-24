Advertisement

Heat Advisories in place across the Brazos Valley

Now - 7 PM Friday
By Drew Davis
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Heat advisories are in place across the Brazos Valley for the following counties:

Burleson
Brazos
Grimes
Houston
Leon
Madison
Milam
Robertson
San Jacinto
Trinity
Walker
Washington

High pressure continues to dominate the weather pattern as we head into the weekend, keeping high temperatures well above average. And yet, it feels much hotter than it actually is outside. Gulf moisture in the air pushes the heat index temperatures up to 108° throughout the weekend, with actual temperatures sitting around 102°.

It is incredibly important to remember to hydrate and take frequent breaks away from the sun if spending time outdoors over the upcoming weekend. Also, never leave a child or a pet in a parked car. Temperatures climb quickly within a vehicle parked in the sun, with the interior rising to 143° after an hour in 100° weather.

After this weekend of heat, there may be some relief on the way. The start of next week brings an elevated chance for showers/thunderstorms and temperatures drop below the century mark for a while.

Keep up to date with the PinPoint Weather team as we forecast for the relief on the way this week here on kbtx.com and on the KBTX PinPoint Weather App.

