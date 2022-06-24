Kerley Clocks 100m World-Leading Time, Eight Aggies Advance to Semifinals

EUGENE, Ore. – Tokyo Olympic 100m silver medalist Fred Kerley clocked a world-leading 100m time of 9.83, while eight Aggies advanced to the United States Track & Field Championships semifinals, Thursday night at Hayward Field.

Kerley earned a spot in the men’s 100m semifinals after winning heat two at a personal best time of 9.83 (1.5w). It marked the fourth time in the 27-year-old’s career to run sub 9.9-seconds. The Nike professional boasts an all-conditions personal best time of 9.78 (2.9w).

Four Aggies advanced to the 800m semifinals, including two-time Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Athing Mu in the women’s competition and current student-athlete Brandon Miller on the men’s side. Mu, representing Nike, cruised in the first heat winning at a time of 2:01.24, while Miller placed second in his heat at 1:48.18. Former Texas A&M NCAA national champions Donavan Brazier and Sammy Watson each advanced from their respective races. Brazier, a Nike professional, registered the fastest men’s qualifying time at 1:46.49, while Watson, an adidas professional, placed third in her heat at 2:02.47.

A pair of Aggies moved on in the women’s 400m hurdles including All-American Deshae Wise and adidas professional Shamier Little. Wise earned her spot after placing third in heat four at 56.52, while Little won the third heat at 55.50.

Missouri City native and Nike professional Bryce Deadmon finished second in heat two of the men’s 400m at 45.31 to automatically advance to the next round.

Texas A&M signees Landon Helms and Thatcher Frankfather completed day one of the men’s decathlon in the under-20 USATF Championships. Helms sits in second place with 3,287 points, while Frankfather is fourth with 3,039 points.

In Kingston, Jamaica, All-Americans Lamara Distin and Deborah Acquah recorded top three finishes at the Jamaican National Championships. Distin placed second in the high jump at 6-0.75/1.85m, while Acquah finished third in the long jump at 21-2.75/6.47m.

Live results for the USATF U20 Championships can be followed here, while the USATF Championships can be followed here. For more information on the television and webcast schedule, click here.

USATF Outdoor Championships Remaining Schedule

*All times listed are central*

Friday, June 24

7:10 pm – Women’s 100m Hurdles (First Round) – Kaylah Robinson

7:50 pm – Men’s 100m (Semifinals) – Fred Kerley

8:35 pm – Men’s 400m Hurdles (First Round) – James Smith II

9:04 pm – Women’s 400m Hurdles (Semifinals) – Shamier Little, Deshae Wise

9:30 pm – Men’s 100m (Finals) – (Fred Kerley)

9:46 pm – Men’s 800m (Semifinals) – Donavan Brazier, Brandon Miller

10:02 pm – Women’s 800m (Semifinals) – Athing Mu, Sammy Watson

10:46 pm – Men’s 400m (Semifinals) – Bryce Deadmon

Saturday, June 25

1:30 pm – Women’s Javelin (Final) – Maggie Malone

1:45 pm – Men’s 200m (First Round) – Fred Kerley

2:00 pm – Men’s Pole Vault (Final) – Jacob Wooten

3:04 pm – Women’s 100m Hurdles (Semifinals) – (Kaylah Robinson)

3:22 pm – Men’s 400m Hurdles (Semifinals) – (James Smith II)

4:21 pm – Women’s 400m (Final) – (Jessica Beard)

4:31 pm – Men’s 400m (Final) – (Bryce Deadmon)

4:41 pm – Women’s 100m Hurdles (Final) – (Kaylah Robinson)

4:51 pm – Women’s 400m Hurdles (Final – (Shamier Little, Deshae Wise)

Sunday, June 26

2:30 pm – Men’s 200m (Semifinals) – (Fred Kerley)

3:18 pm – Women’s 5000m (Finals) – Natosha Rogers

3:40 pm – Men’s 400m Hurdles (Finals) – (James Smith II)

3:48 pm – Men’s 800m (Finals) – (Brandon Miller)

3:54 pm – Women’s 800m (Finals) – (Athing Mu, Sammy Watson, Avi’Tal Wilson-Perteete)

4:38 pm – Men’s 200m (Finals) – (Fred Kerley)

USATF U20 Outdoor Championships Remaining Schedule

Friday, June 24

11:45 am – Men’s Decathlon Day 2 – Thatcher Frankfather, Landon Helms

2:15 pm – Women’s 100m (First Round) – Camryn Dickson

4:28 pm – Women’s 400m (First Round) – Kennedy Wade

4:47 pm – Men’s 400m (First Round) – Ashton Schwartzman

6:35 pm – Women’s 100m (Finals) – (Camryn Dickson)

Saturday, June 25

5:24 pm – Women’s 200m (First Round) – Camryn Dickson

6:17 pm – Women’s 400m (Finals) – (Kennedy Wade)

6:25 pm – Men’s 400m (Finals) – (Ashton Schwartzman)

7:29 pm – Women’s 200m (Finals) – (Camryn Dickson)

