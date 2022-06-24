National Hurricane Center monitoring a tropical wave moving away from Africa

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With most of June being quiet in the tropics, a new wave moving off the coast of Africa has the attention of the National Hurricane Center.

The agency says a tropical wave moving very slowly west in the far eastern Atlantic has a medium chance of development over the next 5 days, per Thursday evening’s update. The wave will move into a more favorable environment for organization in the coming days and may continue to develop over the next week or two, but there is still a large degree of uncertainty regarding the track and overall strength. It has been tagged as the latest area of interest, now known as Invest 94-L.

Tropical wave moving away from Africa that @NHC_Atlantic now gives a 40% (medium) chance for development over the next 5 days has been tagged as #94L.



Decent burst of convection tonight ~1k miles west of the African coast. We'll see what cooks over the coming days... pic.twitter.com/aoon7DhHF0 — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) June 24, 2022

The outlook jumped from a low 20% 5-day development chance to a medium 40% potential in the same amount of time, between the 1 p.m and 7 p.m. update from the Hurricane Center. Here was the latest details from the agency per the evening tropical weather outlook:

A tropical wave located over the eastern tropical Atlantic continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms. This activity has become a bit more concentrated this evening, and environmental conditions appear conducive for additional development over the next few days. A tropical depression could form by early next week as this system moves westward at around 15 mph over the tropical Atlantic.

Water temperatures in the tropical Atlantic where this system is expected to pass through the weekend are currently around 80°. Once it reaches the Caribbean, the surface of the water is warmer, around 85°. Upper-level winds do seem favorable and not overly hostile as this tropical wave moves west. That seems to be the case next week in the Caribbean as well, however, the air is expected to be drier which could hinder development potential. This is a long play system, meaning it is too early to speculate on the particulars of where it is headed, what it could strengthen into, or where impacts could be experienced. If it were to become a tropical storm, the next name for the season is Bonnie.

File this one under “something to watch” and no concern for now. As we move farther into the summer, more waves and “areas to watch” will pop up. We will keep you updated as we near the end of the month and move into July.

Evening update from @NHC_Atlantic: Notes tropical wave moving west, away from Africa, is a bit more concentrated. Additional development possible next few days. A tropical depression could form by early next week.



Wind shear decently favorable. Water temps low 80s where it moves pic.twitter.com/OzmsshBiD8 — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) June 24, 2022

