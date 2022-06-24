Advertisement

Palisch and Rock Land All-America Honors from D1Baseball.com

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
OMAHA, Nebraska – Texas A&M relief pitcher Jacob Palisch and outfielder Dylan Rock earned D1Baseball.com All-America Second Team recognition, the organization announced Friday.

Palisch appeared in 29 games out of the bullpen for the Aggies. He registered a 6-3 record with five saves, a 2.39 ERA, .230 opponent batting average and 73 strikeouts in 60.1 innings. He owned a 6.08 strikeout-to-walk ratio and 10.89 strikeouts per nine innings.

In SEC play, Palisch was 2-2 with three saves, a 2.35 ERA, .220 batting average and 36 strikeouts in 30.2 innings. The southpaw pitched in five NCAA Tournament games, posting a 2-0 record with one save, a 0.63 ERA, .189 opponent batting average and 19 strikeouts in 14.1 innings.

D1Baseball.com was the third entity to name Rock an All-America this season. He earned third-team status from the American Baseball Coaches Association and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association last week. He also earned All-SEC Second Team distinction.

Rock played in 63 games, including 59 starts, slashing .318/.468/.641 for the Aggies. He paced the Maroon & White in on-base percentage (.468), slugging percentage (.641), runs (67), RBI (67) and home runs (19). His 19 home runs rank fourth on Texas A&M’s single-season list. He also climbed to fourth on the Aggies’ single-season walks chart. In 30 league games, Rock led the SEC with 42 runs. He ranked second in on-base percentage (.503) and slugging percentage (.773), third in RBI (34), walks (31), total bases (85) and fourth in home runs (13). The Aggies finished the season with a 44-20 overall record and won the SEC Western Division crown with a 19-11 league ledger. Texas A&M made their seventh College World Series appearance, advancing to the semifinals for the first time in school annals.

Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M baseball. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M baseball team on FacebookInstagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieBaseball.

