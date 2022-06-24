Advertisement

Police mourn loss of K-9 shot, killed in line of duty

Pascagoula police report a K-9 was shot and killed by a man in a wooded area. (Source: WLOX)
By WLOX Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX/Gray News) - Police in Mississippi are mourning the loss of a K-9 involved in a shooting on Thursday.

According to the Pascagoula Police Department, a K-9 handler and his police dog, Officer Exo, encountered an armed man in a wooded area, as reported by WLOX.

The man, later identified as 36-year-old Mitchell Wayne Robinson, fired a gun in the direction of the K-9 team, and Officer Exo was hit in the shooting, according to police.

Pascagoula police said the K-9 handler then shot and wounded Robinson. Officer Exo was rushed to an emergency veterinarian but later died.

Robinson was taken to a hospital and is facing charges that include aggravated assault with a firearm, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.

