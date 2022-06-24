Reverberations of of Roe vs. Wade being overturned in the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Despite the fact there are no abortion providers in Bryan or College Station, Friday’s decision from the Supreme Court on Roe vs. Wade will have a noticeable impact on the Brazos Valley. Texas has a 30 day trigger law and other recent laws like Senate Bill 8 which passed last year, which allows the state to outlaw abortion if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.

Planned Parenthood of Bryan closed its doors in July 2013. Since then women seeking reproductive services like abortions have had to travel to Waco or Houston to see a doctor.

40 Days For Life, a pro-life group, now sits at the site of the former Planned Parenthood Clinic on 29th Street in Bryan. They’ve worked for years to end abortion.

KBTX asked Brazos County Democratic Party Chair Amy Alge and 40 Day’s for Life Director of Medical Affairs and Education Dr. Haywood Robinson what the legal implications are for this big decision.

”Oh it’s going to be very restrictive. We’re going to see the largest abortion mill in the northern hemisphere closed which is right here, not here in Houston but about 100 miles form here because basically they wont’ be able to do abortions,” said Dr. Robinson.

”And nothing prepares you for the day as a parent of two girls when you find out that you’ll be raising them in a state that even if they were raped they would b e force to carry a pregnancy. Texas is just so extreme. It’s really, I’m heartbroken right now,” said Alge.

We don’t know exactly when Texas’s law will take full effect but it’s expected sometime soon.

