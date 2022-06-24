Take Your Dog to Work Day, Pets and firework safety

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Pups around the country are joining their humans on the job Friday as part of “Take Your Dog to Work Day.”

Our friends at Aggieland Humane Society joined us on Brazos Valley This Morning to talk about some of the adorable, adoptable pets available for anyone who needs one or more new best furry friends.

Stella, a five-year-old Terrier, Pit Bull/Mix, stole the show. She looked adorable in her patriotic bandana. Shelter staff says Stella is a sweet girl who enjoys napping.

Star Spangled Stella ❤️🤍💙 pic.twitter.com/p4O4MgFR4F — Aggieland Humane Society (@AggielandHumane) June 24, 2022

Savannah Gaines with Aggieland Humane also discussed ways we can help keep our pets safe during Fourth of July festivities.

Fireworks safety tips (Animal Poison Control Center)

Did you know that more pets go missing during the 4th of July festivities than any other weekend? Microchips can help ensure you and your lost pet can be reunited! Get your dog or cat microchipped for FREE, today! Details below. #4thOfJuly pic.twitter.com/6JhPwJ3U0B — Aggieland Humane Society (@AggielandHumane) June 24, 2022

