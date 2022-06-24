Advertisement

Take Your Dog to Work Day, Pets and firework safety

By Karla Castillo
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Pups around the country are joining their humans on the job Friday as part of “Take Your Dog to Work Day.”

Our friends at Aggieland Humane Society joined us on Brazos Valley This Morning to talk about some of the adorable, adoptable pets available for anyone who needs one or more new best furry friends.

Stella, a five-year-old Terrier, Pit Bull/Mix, stole the show. She looked adorable in her patriotic bandana. Shelter staff says Stella is a sweet girl who enjoys napping.

Savannah Gaines with Aggieland Humane also discussed ways we can help keep our pets safe during Fourth of July festivities.

Fireworks safety tips
Fireworks safety tips(Animal Poison Control Center)

