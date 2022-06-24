Advertisement

Treat of the Day: Brenham ISD International Thespian Association heads to nationals

By Adrienne DeMoss
Jun. 24, 2022
BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - A big congratulations to the Brenham ISD International Thespian Association because they are headed to nationals!

The kids competed in November and qualified for nationals by earning a superior rating. The students qualified in musical theatre duets-- stage management-- duet acting and solo musical.

Fantastic job and break a leg at nationals!

