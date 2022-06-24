Treat of the Day: Brenham ISD International Thespian Association heads to nationals
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - A big congratulations to the Brenham ISD International Thespian Association because they are headed to nationals!
The kids competed in November and qualified for nationals by earning a superior rating. The students qualified in musical theatre duets-- stage management-- duet acting and solo musical.
Fantastic job and break a leg at nationals!
Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.