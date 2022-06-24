Advertisement

Tropical development likely by early next week

By Max Crawford
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A tropical wave in the far eastern tropical Atlantic now has a “medium” chance for development into a tropical depression or stronger by early to midweek next week.

A disorganized batch of showers and storms will move into a more favorable environment development in the open Atlantic as it continues to slowly move west over the weekend, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Beyond that, the forecast gets more uncertain. Upper level winds may steer the system into the southern Caribbean by next week, but additional track and intensity will need to be more ironed out in the coming days. For now, there is now immediate concern for the US, but we will continue to watch.

