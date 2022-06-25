Advertisement

Aggieland Humane Society pet of the week: Teenie

By Conner Beene
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Teenie is the Aggieland Humane Society pet of the week for June 24, 2022. Teenie is a short hair mixed and is believed to be in between two and three months old.

Aggieland Humane says Teenie just came back from foster care. She loves to sit on your shoulder and watch television.

The shelter says they had about 120 cats in foster care and now are ready to be adopted. All of Aggieland Humane’s pets are fully vaccinated, microchipped, and spayed or neutered.

Aggieland Humane Society is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Take a look at the other adorable pets available for adoption here.

