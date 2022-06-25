Brazos Valley residents and pregnancy resources react to SCOTUS Roe vs. Wade decision

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With the announcement of Roe vs. Wade overturning Friday morning, reactions remained split around the country. This decision returns the issues of abortion to the states.

Many Texas leaders said they’re celebrating the announcement, while others in Washington D.C. vow to fight the court ruling.

A Texas trigger law would outlaw abortion 30 days from the court’s decision and feelings in the Brazos Valley are split.

“With the overturning of Roe, this is a great day for those of us who believe a person is a person no matter how small,” Aggieland Pregnancy Outreach Executive Director, Kim Schams, said.

“I think as a state we have really set ourselves back decades so it’s not going to be pretty,” Bryan resident, Aubry Spikes, said.

Aggieland Pregnancy Outreach is Christian based and works to help women with pregnancy through classes, groups or adoption. Schams says it is not easy, but they’re there to help.

“For women who are finding out they’re pregnant and they’re hitting that panic button, oh my gosh, and it’s just that flood of emotions, I just say it is okay. It seems like the end of the world right now, but I promise we have walked with hundreds and hundreds of women who have gone through this,” she said.

Spikes said while adoption and learning to be a mother are great options for some women, today’s decision has many feeling like they have no control.

“The whole process is hard. And it really takes away your right to make your own choices about your own body,” she said.

She said one of her biggest concerns, is the association of the decision with religion.

“It saddens me to see the direct, what they’re trying to be directly correlating this to God when there is strictly not supposed to be religion in politics and that, it just astounds me. Even our elected officials got on the news and the first thing they say is “we thank God’ and I’m just blown away,” Spikes said.

Aggieland Pregnancy Outreach and many pregnancy centers around the Brazos Valley rely on donations for their services. You can support their efforts here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.