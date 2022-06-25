Bryan church hosts clothing giveaway

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Many families left Neal Park blessed Saturday after receiving free clothes and essentials from the Clothed in Righteousness Clothing Closet. This giveaway for men, women and children was hosted by Holy Trinity Worship Ministries. Along with clothing, the church gave away shoes, toys and baby essentials.

“That’s what we want to focus on is ministry outside the four walls of the church,” Chenika Brooks. “Right now, we know that gas prices are going up, food prices are going up and so this is just one of our many activities that we’re going to do to assist the community.”

Brooks, the church’s executive director of operations said the community played a key role in the event’s donations. She said families were lined up before the event’s start at 9 a.m.

“There was a lady here who already had two children,” Brooks said. “She has one on the way, and she was saying how grateful she was because everything is going up, so she’s having to reallocate her money to different areas and this was a great help to her and her family.”

The church’s plan is to host clothing giveaways every quarter, so the next one will be in September. If you would like to donate to the next giveaway, you can find the church’s contact info here.

