Bryan man makes full recovery after doctors told family to say final goodbyes

“God was mighty wonderful to us and answered our prayers,” Bubba Peters said.
By Caleb Britt
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bubba Peters is a simple man. He enjoys riding and taking care of his horses, spending time with his family and reading. Although, the 85 year old thought those things were slipping away in January when he contracted COVID-19.

Within a matter of days, he was also diagnosed with pneumonia. Both conditions kept him in the hospital for multiple days. His wife, Mollie Peters, said doctors told the family they didn’t think he would recover.

“They called us in while he was in the emergency room at St. Joseph’s and told us that he wasn’t going to make it and all the family come in,” Mollie Peters said.

After receiving the news, Bubba Peters said his wish was to spend his final moments at home where he could be comforted by family.

“We had a house full,” Mollie Peters said. “We couldn’t even fit them all in the living room. They wanted to see him. Everybody was thinking that he was not going to make it, and we want to see him for the last time.”

Bubba Peters’ son, Jeff Peters, said that was a difficult time as they began planning his funeral. That planning came to a halt when Bubba Peters began feeling better within 10 days of being home. The son believes the love and prayers of their family and loved ones helped renew Bubba Peters’ strength and help him recover.

“God being gracious to us and letting him stay with us for a little while longer, teach us some more stuff,” Jeff Peters said.

Now, Bubba Peters has fully recovered and recently got back in the saddle just like he used to.

“God was mighty wonderful to us and answered our prayers,” Bubba Peters said.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

