Kerley wins USATF Championship

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Meet

USATF Championships (Results) and USATF U20 Championships (Results)

Location

Eugene, Oregon (Hayward Field)

Notes

  • Aggie professional Fred Kerley won the 100m title running 9.77 in the finals.
  • Earlier in the day, Kerley clocked a world-leading time of 9.76 in the semifinals. It marked his second world-leading time in as many days after running 9.83 in the first round Thursday night.
  • 9.76 ranks Kerley tied for the sixth fastest time in world history and tied third for fastest American all-time
  • Running 9.77 and 9.76 are the two fastest performances ran in the same day in world history.
  • Texas A&M signee Landon Helms won the U20 decathlon title with 6,425 points.
  • Five Aggies advanced in their respective races
  • Brandon Miller advanced to the 800m finals (1st/1:46.20)
  • Athing Mu advanced to the 800m finals (1st/1:57.55)
  • Shamier Little advanced to the 400m hurdles finals (6th/55.60)
  • Kaylah Robinson advanced to the 100m hurdles semifinals (10th/12.75)
  • James Smith II advanced to the 400m hurdles semifinals (11th/50.56)
  • Will Williams placed fourth in the men’s long jump at 26′5.75″

USATF Outdoor Championships Remaining Schedule

Saturday, June 25

1:30 pm – Women’s Javelin (Final) – Maggie Malone

1:45 pm – Men’s 200m (First Round) – Fred Kerley

2:00 pm – Men’s Pole Vault (Final) – Jacob Wooten

3:04 pm – Women’s 100m Hurdles (Semifinals) – Kaylah Robinson

3:22 pm – Men’s 400m Hurdles (Semifinals) – James Smith II

4:31 pm – Men’s 400m (Final) – (Bryce Deadmon)

4:41 pm – Women’s 100m Hurdles (Final) – Kaylah Robinson

4:51 pm – Women’s 400m Hurdles (Final – Shamier Little

Sunday, June 26

2:30 pm – Men’s 200m (Semifinals) – (Fred Kerley)

3:18 pm – Women’s 5000m (Finals) – Natosha Rogers

3:40 pm – Men’s 400m Hurdles (Finals) – (James Smith II)

3:48 pm – Men’s 800m (Finals) – Brandon Miller

3:54 pm – Women’s 800m (Finals) – Athing Mu

4:38 pm – Men’s 200m (Finals) – (Fred Kerley)

USATF U20 Outdoor Championships Remaining Schedule

Saturday, June 25

5:24 pm – Women’s 200m (First Round) – Camryn Dickson

6:17 pm – Women’s 400m (Finals) – Kennedy Wade

6:25 pm – Men’s 400m (Finals) – Ashton Schwartzman

7:29 pm – Women’s 200m (Finals) – (Camryn Dickson)




