Kerley wins USATF Championship

Meet

USATF Championships (Results) and USATF U20 Championships (Results)

Location

Eugene, Oregon (Hayward Field)

Notes

Aggie professional Fred Kerley won the 100m title running 9.77 in the finals.

Earlier in the day, Kerley clocked a world-leading time of 9.76 in the semifinals. It marked his second world-leading time in as many days after running 9.83 in the first round Thursday night.

9.76 ranks Kerley tied for the sixth fastest time in world history and tied third for fastest American all-time

Running 9.77 and 9.76 are the two fastest performances ran in the same day in world history.

Texas A&M signee Landon Helms won the U20 decathlon title with 6,425 points.

Five Aggies advanced in their respective races

Brandon Miller advanced to the 800m finals (1st/1:46.20)

Athing Mu advanced to the 800m finals (1st/1:57.55)

Shamier Little advanced to the 400m hurdles finals (6th/55.60)

Kaylah Robinson advanced to the 100m hurdles semifinals (10th/12.75)

James Smith II advanced to the 400m hurdles semifinals (11th/50.56)