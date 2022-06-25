Kerley wins USATF Championship
Meet
USATF Championships (Results) and USATF U20 Championships (Results)
Location
Eugene, Oregon (Hayward Field)
Notes
- Aggie professional Fred Kerley won the 100m title running 9.77 in the finals.
- Earlier in the day, Kerley clocked a world-leading time of 9.76 in the semifinals. It marked his second world-leading time in as many days after running 9.83 in the first round Thursday night.
- 9.76 ranks Kerley tied for the sixth fastest time in world history and tied third for fastest American all-time
- Running 9.77 and 9.76 are the two fastest performances ran in the same day in world history.
- Texas A&M signee Landon Helms won the U20 decathlon title with 6,425 points.
- Five Aggies advanced in their respective races
- Brandon Miller advanced to the 800m finals (1st/1:46.20)
- Athing Mu advanced to the 800m finals (1st/1:57.55)
- Shamier Little advanced to the 400m hurdles finals (6th/55.60)
- Kaylah Robinson advanced to the 100m hurdles semifinals (10th/12.75)
- James Smith II advanced to the 400m hurdles semifinals (11th/50.56)
- Will Williams placed fourth in the men’s long jump at 26′5.75″
USATF Outdoor Championships Remaining Schedule
Saturday, June 25
1:30 pm – Women’s Javelin (Final) – Maggie Malone
1:45 pm – Men’s 200m (First Round) – Fred Kerley
2:00 pm – Men’s Pole Vault (Final) – Jacob Wooten
3:04 pm – Women’s 100m Hurdles (Semifinals) – Kaylah Robinson
3:22 pm – Men’s 400m Hurdles (Semifinals) – James Smith II
4:31 pm – Men’s 400m (Final) – (Bryce Deadmon)
4:41 pm – Women’s 100m Hurdles (Final) – Kaylah Robinson
4:51 pm – Women’s 400m Hurdles (Final – Shamier Little
Sunday, June 26
2:30 pm – Men’s 200m (Semifinals) – (Fred Kerley)
3:18 pm – Women’s 5000m (Finals) – Natosha Rogers
3:40 pm – Men’s 400m Hurdles (Finals) – (James Smith II)
3:48 pm – Men’s 800m (Finals) – Brandon Miller
3:54 pm – Women’s 800m (Finals) – Athing Mu
4:38 pm – Men’s 200m (Finals) – (Fred Kerley)
USATF U20 Outdoor Championships Remaining Schedule
Saturday, June 25
5:24 pm – Women’s 200m (First Round) – Camryn Dickson
6:17 pm – Women’s 400m (Finals) – Kennedy Wade
6:25 pm – Men’s 400m (Finals) – Ashton Schwartzman
7:29 pm – Women’s 200m (Finals) – (Camryn Dickson)