Local SUDs implement Stage 1 of drought contingency plans for water conservation

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - As excessive heat continues, a few local special utility districts are implementing Stage 1 of their Drought Contingency Plans due to the above average temperatures and high-water demand.

Wickson Creek Special Utility District and Wellborn Special Utility District have now put their Voluntary Water Use Restrictions in place.

For Wickson Creek Special Utility District:

If your street address ends with an even number (0, 2, 4, 6 or 8) limit irrigation times to Sundays and Thursdays. DO NOT irrigate between the hours of 3 a.m . and 8 a.m .

If your street address ends with an odd number (1, 3, 5, 7 or 9), limit irrigation times to Saturdays and Wednesdays. DO NOT irrigate between the hours of 3 a.m . and 8 a.m .

Editor’s Note: KBTX has reached out to Wickson Creek SUD for confirmation regarding the timeframe asked to avoid irrigating. We recognize that the window released is very early in the morning and contradicts popular belief that the early morning hours are the best time to water. We will update this article with more information as it becomes available.

For Wellborn Special Utility District:

Water customers are requested to voluntarily limit the irrigation of landscaped areas to Sundays and Thursdays for customers with a street address ending in an even number (0, 2, 4, 6 or 8), and Saturdays and Wednesdays for water customers with a street address ending in an odd number (1, 3, 5, 7 or 9), and to irrigate landscapes only between the hours of 9:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. on designated watering days.

Both districts are asking customers to practice water conservation and to minimize or discontinue water use for non-essential purposes.

