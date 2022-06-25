Advertisement

Report: Braxton Moral, 20, becomes youngest lawyer in country

Braxton Moral passed the bar exam this year after graduating high school and Harvard University...
Braxton Moral passed the bar exam this year after graduating high school and Harvard University in 2019.(WIBW)
By KWCH Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) - A 20-year-old man in Kansas continues to add to his impressive resume.

KWCH reports Braxton Moral passed the bar exam this year after graduating high school and Harvard University in 2019.

Moral shared those previous educational accomplishments with KWCH, and he went on to pursue a law degree from Washburn University.

Moral explained how he found out about passing the bar exam in a recent appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” where Clarkson introduced him as “America’s youngest lawyer.”

The 20-year-old Braxton reportedly is the only student in Harvard’s history to graduate from the university and high school at the same time.

Copyright 2022 KWCH via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Chief Charles Barnes says the incident involved a commercial vehicle and a pickup truck...
Police in Caldwell investigating deadly crash
Demarcus King of Arkansas shot himself after Franklin Police say he led them on a chase.
Arkansas capital murder suspect dead following Robertson County chase, self-inflicted gunshot
A new dress code severely limits what girls can wear to school.
New dress code outlaws dresses and skirts in Texas school district
Carter Wood, 13, went from cheering for another team to being the Aggies' biggest fan.
Alabama teen finds special bond with Texas A&M Baseball Team
Blue Bell releases Strawberry Lemonade Ice Cream
Blue Bell releases new ‘refreshing’ ice cream for summer

Latest News

g
A&M Consolidated goes unbeaten in pool play at 7-on-7 State Tournament
ags
Four Aggies named to Athlon Preseason All-America Teams
g
College Station advances to championship bracket at 7-on-7 State Tournament
h
Palisch and Rock Land All-America Honors from D1Baseball.com
“God was mighty wonderful to us and answered our prayers,” Bubba Peters said.
Bryan man makes full recovery after doctors told family to say final goodbyes