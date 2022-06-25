Advertisement

Robot server: Restaurant turning to futuristic option amid worker shortage

A Colorado restaurant is using a robot to help solve its labor shortage problem. (Source: KMGH)
By Micah Smith
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (KMGH) - A Colorado restaurant is using a robot server to deal with a labor shortage problem.

The owners say the technology isn’t meant to replace people but to give them an assist when things get busy.

Refik Turkanovich, an operating partner at Tom’s Watch Bar, says the robot may not look like much, but it can do quite a bit.

“It’s capable of going from one station to the next, delivering dishes and food if necessary,” Turkanovich said.

Turkanovic says, like many restaurants throughout the city, they’re having a tough time finding workers.

“We did this just to help alleviate some of the labor pressure,” Turkanovich said.

Employees are also working on a name for their extra helper.

Copyright 2022 KMGH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Supreme Court Rules In Favor Of Texas Central’s Right For Eminent Domain For Its Bullet...
Texas Supreme Court rules in favor of Texas Central’s right for eminent domain
“God was mighty wonderful to us and answered our prayers,” Bubba Peters said.
Bryan man makes full recovery after doctors told family to say final goodbyes
Blue Bell releases Strawberry Lemonade Ice Cream
Blue Bell releases new ‘refreshing’ ice cream for summer
18-wheeler rollover on Hwy 6 near FM 2
18-wheeler rollover shuts down Highway 6 near FM 2
40 Days For Life sits at the former location of Planned Parenthood in Bryan.
Reverberations of Roe vs. Wade being overturned in the Brazos Valley

Latest News

A woman walks past a building destroyed in Russian shelling in Borodyanka, on the outskirts of...
Russia fires missiles across Ukraine, cements gains in east
Community helped church give away clothes, shoes, toys and baby essentials.
Bryan church hosts clothing giveaway
President Joe Biden waves to the media as he walks to board Air Force One at Andrews Air Force...
Biden’s mission in Europe: Shore up alliance against Russia
A woman who identified herself as Jada chants into a bullhorn outside the California Capitol...
Abortion foes, supporters map next moves after Roe reversal