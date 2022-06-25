Advertisement

Texas Supreme Court rules in favor of Texas Central’s right for eminent domain

By Hope Merritt
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The bullet train a received new breath of life today. The Texas Supreme Court ruled Texas Central to have eminent domain authority to seize land needed for that 30 billion dollar railway project going from Dallas to Houston.

The Texas Supreme Court ruled Texas Central in favor through a 5-3 vote. Texas Central currently doesn’t have a CEO or President, and also has no board of directors.

Texas Central is being run by an outside company, and has not issued a statement on the ruling yet.

Texans Against High Speed Rail issued a statement on Facebook and said their organization will continue to fight.

