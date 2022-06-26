Bombers open homestand with win over Baton Rouge

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Bombers opened a three game homestand with a 10-0 win over the Baton Rouge Rougarou Saturday night at Edible Field.

A Tyner Hughes sacrifice fly allowed Davis Powell to score in the first inning to give the Bombers a 1-0 lead. They would never trail in the game. The Bombers pulled away in the fourth inning putting up five runs. They added four runs in the eighth inning.

The Bombers and Rougarou will play game two of their series Sunday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 at Edible Field.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.