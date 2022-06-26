Advertisement

Bombers open homestand with win over Baton Rouge

(KBTX)
By John Wilson
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Bombers opened a three game homestand with a 10-0 win over the Baton Rouge Rougarou Saturday night at Edible Field.

A Tyner Hughes sacrifice fly allowed Davis Powell to score in the first inning to give the Bombers a 1-0 lead. They would never trail in the game. The Bombers pulled away in the fourth inning putting up five runs. They added four runs in the eighth inning.

The Bombers and Rougarou will play game two of their series Sunday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 at Edible Field.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Supreme Court Rules In Favor Of Texas Central’s Right For Eminent Domain For Its Bullet...
Texas Supreme Court rules in favor of Texas Central’s right for eminent domain
“God was mighty wonderful to us and answered our prayers,” Bubba Peters said.
Bryan man makes full recovery after doctors told family to say final goodbyes
Blue Bell releases Strawberry Lemonade Ice Cream
Blue Bell releases new ‘refreshing’ ice cream for summer
18-wheeler rollover on Hwy 6 near FM 2
18-wheeler rollover shuts down Highway 6 near FM 2
40 Days For Life sits at the former location of Planned Parenthood in Bryan.
Reverberations of Roe vs. Wade being overturned in the Brazos Valley

Latest News

KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED - Saturday(Recurring)
Three Aggies Earn Top Three Finishes at USATF Championships
Texas A&M quarterback Max Johnson working Manning Passing Academy
Texas A&M quarterback Max Johnson working Manning Passing Academy