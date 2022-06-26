Advertisement

Rain chances on the horizon

“Cold” front and low pressure bring storms to the Brazos Valley
By Drew Davis
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Been hoping for rain recently? You might just be in luck. Two “weather makers” are bringing elevated chances for rain as we head into early next week.

Looking for a fun breakdown? Check out the video forecast below.

A cold front is making it’s way into central Texas Sunday night, moving coastward by midday Monday. And yes -- when we say cold, we mean that we’ll only drop to mid-90 degree temperatures. The front should stall right along the coast, providing a lifting mechanism to get showers/thunderstorms started.

Two weather makers decide rain chances early next week.
Two weather makers decide rain chances early next week.(KBTX Weather)

Alongside the stationary front, a low pressure system is expected to ride the Texas coast early next week. The interaction between the low pressure system and cold front provides higher rain chances. So much so, each day of the work week hosts a chance for showers.

DateRain Chance
Monday, June 27th60%
Tuesday, June 28th40%
Wednesday, June 29th30%
Thursday, June 30th30%
Friday, July 1st20%

The low pressure system has also been designated as an area to be monitored by the National Hurricane Center. There is a 20% chance that the low pressure system will develop into a tropical depression over the next five days.

Chance for tropical development over the next 5 days
Chance for tropical development over the next 5 days(KBTX Weather)

Overall, this setup can provide some desperately needed rain to the Brazos Valley. Some areas might see 1″ of rain, while some isolated areas near the coast may see closer to 2″. With drought conditions the worst in Austin and Waller counties, this rain comes as a blessing to our southern counties.

