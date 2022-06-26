Residents protest overturning of Roe v. Wade in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County residents took to the streets Saturday to protest the overturning of Roe v. Wade. This nearly 50-year-old ruling gave women the right to get an abortion under the constitution. Now, that decision will be left to individual states.

Protests in favor and against this ruling have sparked across the country. A protest in favor of women keeping their rights to get an abortion took place Saturday at the corner of Texas Avenue and George Bush Drive in College Station.

“This is more than just having an abortion,” Lorraine Madewell said. “This is about the women’s health and their right to their own body.”

The right to privacy is why Madewell organized the protest. She said the overturning of Roe v. Wade has caused her to be fearful.

“I thought a protest was good because now that the Supreme Court has brought this back to the states,” Madewell said. “We need to let our representatives know that people want to have this choice.”

The protest garnered support from men and women of various ages along with children. Also, parents like David Schremp made their voices heard.

“The notion that somebody is able to tell my daughter what she can and can’t do, what her and her doctor can’t choose, it’s not okay,” Schremp said.

For pro-life advocates like Dr. Haywood Robinson, this is a decision he has waited for. Robinson is the director of medical affairs and education at 40 Days for Life.

“Roe v. Wade only represents one portion of this fight for liberty for this group of human beings without a voice,” Robinson said.

Robinson said the decision shouldn’t be looked at as a woman’s rights being taken away. He believes it should be looked at as a child now being given the opportunity to have a full life.

“They deserve their constitutional right recognized for life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness,” Robinson said.

Now, Madewell believes voting for representatives in favor of abortions in November’s election is the next best step.

“We want to have the ability to choose for ourselves and not to have the government intervene,” Madewell said.

For more on the ruling, click here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.