Texas A&M Forest Service working to contain 150 acre wildfire
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 11:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Forest Service is working to contain a wildfire in Trinity County. The Pineland Drive Fire is estimated to be 150 acres.
According to Texas A&M Forest Service, the fire is 70 percent contained, and fire activity is moderated. The fire shut down Highway 94 in the Glendale community but the roadway has been reopened.
Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.