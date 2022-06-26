Texas A&M Forest Service working to contain 150 acre wildfire

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Forest Service is working to contain a wildfire in Trinity County. The Pineland Drive Fire is estimated to be 150 acres.

According to Texas A&M Forest Service, the fire is 70 percent contained, and fire activity is moderated. The fire shut down Highway 94 in the Glendale community but the roadway has been reopened.

Update: the #PinelandDriveFire in Trinity County is an estimated 150 acres and 70% contained. Fire activity has moderated. #txtire pic.twitter.com/pIG4PneejB — Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) June 26, 2022

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.