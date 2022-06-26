Advertisement

Texas A&M Forest Service working to contain 150 acre wildfire

By Conner Beene
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 11:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Forest Service is working to contain a wildfire in Trinity County. The Pineland Drive Fire is estimated to be 150 acres.

According to Texas A&M Forest Service, the fire is 70 percent contained, and fire activity is moderated. The fire shut down Highway 94 in the Glendale community but the roadway has been reopened.

