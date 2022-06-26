Three Aggies Earn Top Three Finishes at USATF Championships

EUGENE, Ore. – Texas A&M All-American Ashton Schwartzman finished runner-up in the 400m at the USATF U20 Championships, while Aggie professionals Jacob Wooten (pole vault) and Shamier Little (400m hurdles) placed top three in their respective events, Saturday evening at the USATF Championships at Hayward Field.

Schwartzman, who just completed his freshman season, clocked a collegiate personal best time of 45.16 to place second in the men’s U20 400m finals. The Wautoma, Wisconsin, product became the 11th fastest Aggie all-time and earned a spot on Team USA for the World Athletics U20 Championships on August 1-6 in Santiago de Cali, Colombia. Current student-athlete Kennedy Wade placed fourth in the women’s U20 400m at 53.23.

Incoming Aggie, Camryn Dickson placed fourth in the women’s U20 200m finals at 23.48 (-0.6w) after clocking 23.32 (1.1w) in the first round.

Adidas professional Shamier Little registered a season best 400m hurdles time of 53.92 to finish third, while Jacob Wooten cleared 18-4.5/5.60m to finish tied for third in the men’s pole vault. The top three placings earned the pair a spot on Team USA for the World Athletics Championships beginning July 15-24.

Nike professional Bryce Deadmon placed sixth in the men’s 400m finals at 44.54, while fellow Nike professional and 100m USATF Champion Fred Kerley began his 200m title hunt advancing with a first round time of 20.29 (1.4w).

Hurdlers James Smith II and Kaylah Robinson failed to advance past the semifinals round in their respective events. Smith II placed ninth in the men’s 400m hurdles at 49.46, while Robinson finished 11th in the women’s 100m hurdles at 12.83 (0.8w).

Live results for the USATF U20 Championships can be followed here, while the USATF Championships can be followed here. For more information on the television and webcast schedule, click here.

USATF Outdoor Championships Remaining Schedule

*All Times listed as central time

Sunday, June 26

12:30 pm – Women’s 5000m (Finals) – Natosha Rogers

1:30 pm – Men’s 200m (Semifinals) – Fred Kerley

3:04 pm – Men’s 800m (Finals) – Brandon Miller

3:24 pm – Women’s 800m (Finals) – Athing Mu

3:34 pm – Men’s 200m (Finals) – (Fred Kerley)

