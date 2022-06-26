Tropical development or just a rain maker? Eyes on the Gulf of Mexico

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Sunday was a rainy day from Pensacola, Florida to New Orleans, Louisiana. A disorganized area of rain, clouds, and thunderstorms slowly moving west along the Gulf Coast has the attention of forecasters at the National Hurricane Center.

According to the agency’s afternoon update:

Disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the north-central and northeastern Gulf of Mexico are associated with a trough of low pressure. Development of this system is expected to be slow to occur as it drifts westward to west-southwestward across the northern Gulf of Mexico over the next few days.

As of the latest update, this area of interest is not expected to develop ahead of Tuesday. There is a 20% chance it could take on tropical characteristics before moving inland sometime mid-to-late week.

Water temperatures in the area that this broad area of low pressure is expected to pass through are between 84° and 88°, with the warmest of that situated along the Louisiana Coast to the mouth of the Sabine River. Upper-level winds are not particularly favorable for development, however, a weak, summer “cold” front is expected to move into then stall over the open waters of the North Gulf early in the week. Lighter wind and interaction near / with that boundary could help spin up a more defined counter-clockwise circulation.

As of Sunday afternoon, there are no immediate concerns for the Texas coast, but it will continue to be something worth monitoring with development chances on the southern doorstep of the state.

RAIN CHANCE GETS A BOOST

Tropical development or not, this feature will attempt to fling a scattered rain chance back into the Brazos Valley and Southeast Texas through the final days of June. The best shot at rain up front looks to arrive Sunday night into the early hours of Monday morning. This will occur as the “cold” front moves through the area. The rest of the week’s potential will be highly dependent on how close this weather maker is to the Texas coast.

Disorganized, messy area of low pressure drifts closer to the Upper Texas Coast next 24hrs. Scattered rain, few non-severe rumbles possible tonight. May provide another opportunity for needed rain late Monday.

Highly uneven. Some get wet, others stay dry pic.twitter.com/PtCW4Upz8Y — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) June 26, 2022

0.25″ to 0.5″ could be up for grabs through Tuesday, as the initial chance for rain attempts to drop some much-needed moisture on the Brazos Valley. It may not be until later in the week with similar totals could be achieved, if this low-pressure system swirls back to the northeast ahead of the weekend. At the least, added cloud cover will help to bring temperatures out of the long stretch of triple-digit heat the area has recently been baking in.

TROPICAL ACTIVITY ELSEWHERE

The National Hurricane Center is also monitoring a tropical wave named Invest 94-L that has a likely chance of developing sometime between Monday and Wednesday.

Shower and thunderstorm activity associated with a tropical wave located about 1000 miles east-southeast of the Windward Islands continues to show signs of organization. Environmental conditions appear conducive for further development, and a tropical depression is likely to form during the early to the middle part of this week. This system is forecast to move westward to west-northwestward at 15 to 20 mph over the tropical Atlantic, approach the Windward Islands on Tuesday, and move across the southeastern Caribbean Sea on Wednesday and Thursday. Interests in the Windward Islands should monitor the progress of this system.

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring two areas of interest for potential development over the next 5 days (KBTX)

The upper-level pattern favors keeping this system, regardless of tropical development, moving due west through the Southern Caribbean towards Central America. No impacts are expected for the Southern US coast. Forecast models do suggest that it could strengthen into a tropical storm mid-to-late in the week. The next name for the season is Bonnie. Hurricane Hunters are scheduled to fly into the system to investigate, if needed, Monday.

