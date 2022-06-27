Advertisement

Amtrak train with 243 on board derails; reports of injuries

The train was traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago when it crashed in Mendon, Missouri, Amtrak...
The train was traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago when it crashed in Mendon, Missouri, Amtrak said.(Amtrak news release)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Amtrak reported Monday that several cars from one of its trains derailed after hitting a dump truck at a public crossing.

According to a news release, train 4 was traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago when it crashed in Mendon, Missouri at 1:42 pm.

There are approximately 243 passengers onboard with early reports of injuries, Amtrak said. Authorities in the area are assisting customers, and Amtrak has sent resources to help.

The railroad service said additional details would be provided as available.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A disorganized area of rain and clouds currently has a low chance for development as it moves...
Tropical development or just a rain maker? Eyes on the Gulf of Mexico
Texas Supreme Court Rules In Favor Of Texas Central’s Right For Eminent Domain For Its Bullet...
Texas Supreme Court rules in favor of Texas Central’s right for eminent domain
Texas A&M Forest Service working to contain 150 acre wildfire
Texas A&M Forest Service working to contain 150 acre wildfire
Blue Bell releases Strawberry Lemonade Ice Cream
Blue Bell releases new ‘refreshing’ ice cream for summer
Emotions continue to run high for those in favor and against the overturning of Roe v. Wade.
Residents protest overturning of Roe v. Wade in College Station

Latest News

The law gave municipal voting rights to noncitizens who have been lawful permanent residents of...
Judge says NYC can’t let noncitizens vote in city elections
Former President Donald Trump’s Truth Social app was in the process of being sold to a 'blank...
Company buying Trump’s social media app faces subpoenas
FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court building is shown, May 4, 2022 in Washington.
Supreme Court sides with coach who sought to pray after game
A woman who identified herself as Jada chants into a bullhorn outside the California Capitol...
Supreme Court’s abortion ruling sets off new court fights
According to SafeKids Columbus, this is the seventh child to die in a hot car this year and...
Toddler dies after being left in hot car for hours in Georgia, coroner says