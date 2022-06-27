Advertisement

Area water providers asking customers to cut back usage during drought

A water sprinkler
A water sprinkler(Rich Pedroncelli | AP)
By Clay Falls
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - As drought conditions continue to set in across the Brazos Valley, area water providers are asking customers to cut back.

Some special utility districts in Brazos County are implementing drought contingency plans. Wellborn Special Utility District and Wickson Creek Special Utility District have put their voluntary water use restrictions in place.

As we continue to see record heat, it’s likely other providers in the region might follow suit.

More years than not, keeping a green lawn is a luxury in Texas. Area special utility districts are asking people to cut back watering to twice a week based on street number. They’re also asking resident not to not water their yard during the hottest parts of day.

Bryan and College Station have avoided water restrictions this summer, but both cities are encouraging people to conserve.

”Think like sprinklers nixed 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. but I encourage people to do that anyway. Like really what we ought to be doing without being forced to is don’t water in the middle of the day and I see that a lot. I’ve really been seeing that a lot. Don’t water every single day you want to do the deep, infrequent watering,” said Jennifer Nations, College Station Water Resource Coordinator.

