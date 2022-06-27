Advertisement

Beto O’Rourke stops in Bryan as supporters help him campaign

By Morgan Riddell
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Beto O’Rourke and supporters in 27 communities around Texas including Bryan-College Station spent Sunday door-knocking for his campaign.

According to O’Rourke, the group that gathered at Sue Haswell Park before heading out to speak with community members was the largest group they saw all weekend.

“Folks may think this is a red part of the state, it may be more accurately described as a non-voting part of the state and we’re going to go out there and meet those voters. Again, we don’t care what party they belong to, we just want to focus on what we can do together for the state of Texas,” O’Rourke said.

O’Rourke appeared at the event in Bryan and spoke to the group about his platform and hopes for Texas.

Kit Rodriguez, a 19-year-old from College Station, said this was her first political event and was attending with her mom.

She said they were motivated by the Supreme Court Decision this past week to overturn Roe vs Wade.

“I wasn’t happy, and I love what Beto stands for and I love my mom because she got me into all this stuff, and I wanted to be more active in the community, especially after Thursday,” Rodriguez said.

O’Rourke’s campaign held over 90 door-knocking events this weekend.

He is running against Gov. Greg Abbott for his position in November.

