Bombers walk off Rougarou in the 13th inning

By Tyler Shaw
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 11:17 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Michael Adair hit an RBI single in the bottom of the 13th inning and the Brazos Valley Bombers beat the Baton Rouge Rougarou 3-2 Sunday night at Edible Field.

The Bombers have now won eight of their past nine games and clinched their three game home series against the Rougarou.

The Bombers tied things up 1-1 in the eighth inning on a Travis Chestnutt RBI double that scored Riley Bender. The Rougarou was the first to score in the fifth inning when Brock Slaton’s fielder’s choice brought Reed Eason home.

Bombers’ starting pitcher Price Siemering had six strikeouts in 5.0 innings of work, allowing three hits and one run.

Baton Rouge’s starting pitcher Chris Tonna had seven strikeouts in 5.0 innings with 3 hits and no runs allowed.

The Bombers will wrap up their three-game homestand against the Rougarou Monday night at 7:05 p.m. at Edible Field.

