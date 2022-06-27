Advertisement

Bryan-College Station officially sets new June heat record

Breaks a relatively young record only set a few short years ago in 2009
Bryan-College Station has set record for the longest streak of 101°+ temperatures in the month...
Bryan-College Station has set record for the longest streak of 101°+ temperatures in the month of June(KBTX)
By Shel Winkley
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Eight. That is how many days Bryan-College Station watched the thermometer at Easterwood Airport pass the 100° mark in a row. As of Sunday, that is one more day than the month of June has ever recorded for consecutive 101°+ days. The former record set at seven days back in 2009 (13 years ago) has now been erased.

Here is how this streak of heat went down:

DayTemperature
June 19th101°
June 20th101°
June 21st101°
June 22nd101°
June 23rd102°(Record)
June 24th102°
June 25th102°
June 26th103°

This will not be the only extreme heat record that will be snagged this year. As of Sunday, June 26th, the average temperature in Bryan-College Station this June is 87.5°. Up until this year, the hottest June on record occurred in 1998 when the average temperature for the month ended at 86.7°. With four days left to go, this June’s average is 0.8° above the hottest of record and exceeds a typical June’s expected temperature by 4.9°! Even with sub-100° days and rain in the forecast to finish out the month, it is very likely that the Brazos Valley just experienced the hottest June of record. Records, by the way, date back to the late 1880s.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Supreme Court Rules In Favor Of Texas Central’s Right For Eminent Domain For Its Bullet...
Texas Supreme Court rules in favor of Texas Central’s right for eminent domain
“God was mighty wonderful to us and answered our prayers,” Bubba Peters said.
Bryan man makes full recovery after doctors told family to say final goodbyes
Blue Bell releases Strawberry Lemonade Ice Cream
Blue Bell releases new ‘refreshing’ ice cream for summer
Chance for tropical development over the next week
Tropical development increasingly likely by early this week. Rain inbound.
Texas A&M Forest Service working to contain 150 acre wildfire
Texas A&M Forest Service working to contain 150 acre wildfire

Latest News

KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
According to O’Rourke, the group that gathered at Sue Haswell Park before heading out to speak...
Beto O’Rourke stops in Bryan as supporters help him campaign
The new initiative from I Heart Bryan, a local non-profit, kicked off Sunday but they’ll be...
Donations needed: New initiative to help teachers next year with school supplies
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED - Sunday(Recurring)