Bryan-College Station officially sets new June heat record

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Eight. That is how many days Bryan-College Station watched the thermometer at Easterwood Airport pass the 100° mark in a row. As of Sunday, that is one more day than the month of June has ever recorded for consecutive 101°+ days. The former record set at seven days back in 2009 (13 years ago) has now been erased.

Here is how this streak of heat went down:

Day Temperature June 19th 101° June 20th 101° June 21st 101° June 22nd 101° June 23rd 102°(Record) June 24th 102° June 25th 102° June 26th 103°

This will not be the only extreme heat record that will be snagged this year. As of Sunday, June 26th, the average temperature in Bryan-College Station this June is 87.5°. Up until this year, the hottest June on record occurred in 1998 when the average temperature for the month ended at 86.7°. With four days left to go, this June’s average is 0.8° above the hottest of record and exceeds a typical June’s expected temperature by 4.9°! Even with sub-100° days and rain in the forecast to finish out the month, it is very likely that the Brazos Valley just experienced the hottest June of record. Records, by the way, date back to the late 1880s.

