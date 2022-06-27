Donations needed: New initiative to help teachers next year with school supplies

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A new initiative called the Teachers Closet is filling up two storage units to help local educators next school year.

The new initiative from I Heart Bryan, a local non-profit, kicked off Sunday but they’ll be taking donations through the summer.

The team lead for the project is Monica Martinez

Martinez is a teacher herself and says something like this makes a huge difference as it’s become normal for teachers to pay for classroom supplies.

“Teachers are really, really struggling in the classroom. I know it’s on my heart a lot just because I am a teacher, but I know that’s a big thing right now with teacher salaries, teachers put a lot of money back into their own classrooms, so I think it’s really important to help teachers right now,” she said. “There’s been a lot of teachers already saying ‘this is something we need in the area,’ ‘we’re excited to have it,’ ‘this is great,’ I think we’re gonna have lots of teachers who do need this.”

While many will look toward craft supplies like markers and crayons, Martinez is asking community members to think outside of the box when it comes to things they need in the classroom.

“Things you would think of, things you wouldn’t think of. Spray bottles you know teachers need those, different things around the house, sponges, that you wouldn’t think of. There are lots of things in your house that you may think you need or don’t need that teachers would use,” she said.

Fiona Allen stopped by the donation unit at Morningstar Storage Sunday afternoon. She is getting rid of things as her family prepares to move. When she saw the Teacher’s Closet, she knew it was a great match for her unwanted items.

“My daughter went through Johnson Elementary, and Bryan ISD and we really love the Bryan ISD community, we live in Bryan, we’ve lived here for four years, and we really love this community and I would much rather give back to the community, to people who need it and the teachers who work so hard for our kids,” Allen said.

Donations are being accepted at Morningstar Storage during business hours at 425 N Earl Rudder Pkwy in Bryan.

I Heart Bryan will create a teacher sign-up when the school year approaches to give them the chance to shop through donations.

