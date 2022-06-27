“I Love America” July 4th celebration returns to the Bush Library

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A popular Independence Day event is returning to College Station this year. The College Station Noon Lions Club is hosting its “I Love America” celebration at the Bush Library again after a break because of the pandemic.

Erin Mabry joined us on Brazos Valley This Morning Monday to talk about the events planned. A press release with more details from the College Station Noon Lions Club is below:

On July 4th, the College Station Noon Lions Club will host their signature “I Love America” Fourth of July Celebration at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum at Texas A&M University. The celebration will feature food, children’s activities such as games, train rides, and bounce houses; and live music from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The day begins at 9:30 a.m. when the Bush Library and Museum will open with free admission for everyone until 6:00 p.m. Inside the rotunda, the College Station Noon Lions Club will offer free vision screenings from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m, followed by fun balloon twisting.

Food vendors will open at 11:00 a.m., including the Lions Club Concessions, where they will be handing out free watermelon slices to the community; and will be selling Slovacek Sausages, hot dogs, hamburgers, chips, candy, jerky, water and Coca-Cola beverages.

Live musical entertainment begins at 11:00am with the John Wick Band, followed by the Great American Boxcar Chorus at 12:30pm, and the Britt Lloyd Band at 1:30pm.

Free parking is available at Fan Field, the gravel parking lot on Research Parkway on the Texas A&M University campus. Barbara Bush Drive will close at 8 a.m.; all event attendees must enter through Discovery Drive or John Kimbrough Parkway. Handicapped parking is available in Lot 41. Attendees are asked to enter via University Drive and Research Parkway and arrive early. Pets and glass containers are not permitted. For a detailed traffic map or general event information, please visit www.csnoonlions.org/events/ila2022.

This year’s event is made possible through the generous support of key sponsors Amarillo National Bank, the City of College Station, the City of Bryan, the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum, the George & Barbara Bush Foundation, Slovacek Sausage, and SSC Services.

“I Love America” Fourth of July Schedule of Events

9:30 a.m. Bush Library and Museum opens

10:00 a.m. Vision Screening in the Rotunda until 2:00 p.m.

11:00 a.m. Lions Concessions, including FREE watermelon; and Food truck Vendors open, Kids’ Zone Activities open

Music & performance by John Wick band

12:00 p.m. The Star-Spangled Banner, by the John Wick Band, Presentation of Colors & Pledge of Allegiance by Trail Life

12:30 p.m. The Great American Boxcar Chorus

1:30 p.m. Britt Lloyd Band

2:00 p.m. CHI Helicopter arrives, Balloon Twisting in the Rotunda (Balloon Animals)

4:00 p.m. Concessions & Kids’ Zone Closes, Outside activities end

6:00 p.m. Bush Library and Museum Closes

If you’re looking for a big fireworks show, you can attend the “4th of July Fireworks & Drones Show at RELLIS.” The show starts at 9 p.m. The parking lot opens at 6:30 p.m.

KBTX will also televise the event on our CW8 channel. You can also watch it live on the KBTX Facebook page or in the app.

