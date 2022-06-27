Johnson Named Walter Camp Preseason All-American

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M football’s Antonio Johnson was named to the Walter Camp 2022 Preseason All-America First Team, announced by the Walter Camp Football Foundation on Monday. The junior defensive back was one of the Aggies’ top tacklers last season, starting all 12 games at nickel.

Johnson has garnered a number of preseason accolades after an impressive sophomore campaign. The East St. Louis, Illinois, native tallied 79 tackles in 2021, good for second on the team. He ranked in the top 11 in the SEC and led A&M with 53 solo takedowns in his second season in Aggieland, also adding five pass breakups and 8.5 tackles for loss. He was named to the AP All-SEC Second Team and earned PFF All-America First Team honors in 2021.

The Aggies will begin the 2022 season at Kyle Field, taking on Sam Houston at 11 a.m. on SEC Network.