Advertisement

Johnson Named Walter Camp Preseason All-American

Antonio Johnson delivers a big hit on Prairie View A&M's Jawon Pass
Antonio Johnson delivers a big hit on Prairie View A&M's Jawon Pass(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M football’s Antonio Johnson was named to the Walter Camp 2022 Preseason All-America First Team, announced by the Walter Camp Football Foundation on Monday. The junior defensive back was one of the Aggies’ top tacklers last season, starting all 12 games at nickel.

Johnson has garnered a number of preseason accolades after an impressive sophomore campaign. The East St. Louis, Illinois, native tallied 79 tackles in 2021, good for second on the team. He ranked in the top 11 in the SEC and led A&M with 53 solo takedowns in his second season in Aggieland, also adding five pass breakups and 8.5 tackles for loss. He was named to the AP All-SEC Second Team and earned PFF All-America First Team honors in 2021.

The Aggies will begin the 2022 season at Kyle Field, taking on Sam Houston at 11 a.m. on SEC Network. Fans are encouraged to visit www.12thMan.com/footballtickets or call the 12th Man Foundation at 888-99-AGGIE (888-992-4443) to purchase season tickets. Additionally, fans can fill out the form on this page and a 12th Man Foundation representative will contact them to discuss all available ticketing options to attend one or more of the Aggies’ seven home games this fall.

Most Read

A disorganized area of rain and clouds currently has a low chance for development as it moves...
Tropical development or just a rain maker? Eyes on the Gulf of Mexico
Texas Supreme Court Rules In Favor Of Texas Central’s Right For Eminent Domain For Its Bullet...
Texas Supreme Court rules in favor of Texas Central’s right for eminent domain
Texas A&M Forest Service working to contain 150 acre wildfire
Texas A&M Forest Service working to contain 150 acre wildfire
Blue Bell releases Strawberry Lemonade Ice Cream
Blue Bell releases new ‘refreshing’ ice cream for summer
Emotions continue to run high for those in favor and against the overturning of Roe v. Wade.
Residents protest overturning of Roe v. Wade in College Station

Latest News

Texas A&M finishes #3 in final D1Baseball.com rankings
A&M Adds Reigning AAC Defensive Player of the Year
McDonald's Uvalde Fundraiser
McDonald's Uvalde Fundraiser
Train catches fire in Hearne
Train catches fire in Hearne late Sunday night